Joe Root calls out Shubman Gill for 'complaining, wasting time' amid ball change row: 'Got to be skilful enough to adapt

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India continues to enthral fans worldwide. However, at the same time, the growing inconsistency of the Dukes' ball has been a deterrent. Throughout the series, both camps have been constantly complaining about the ball's condition, as it has grown out of shape within 10-12 overs. The Lord's Test is no different. However, things got a bit out of control on the morning of Day 2, as Shubman Gill had a heated exchange with the on-field umpires. Cricket - International Test Match Series - Third Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 11, 2025 England's Joe Root Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra(Action Images via Reuters)

He and Mohammed Siraj expressed displeasure with the replacement ball handed out for the second new ball, which came about after just 10.3 overs of use. After the close of play on Day 2, Joe Root, who scored a century for England in the first innings, made a radical call, saying each team should be given three chances to swap the ball over the course of 80 overs.

He said that this would help ease frustration regarding the repeated changing of the Dukes' ball. Speaking about India's frustration, Jasprit Bumrah had taken three wickets in 14 balls, but after the ball change, India failed to get any assistance from the pitch, and Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith took England past the 350-run mark.

The ball was then changed again, 48 deliveries after the previous change. This has led to the Dukes ball receiving a barrage of criticism from all corners.

"I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed, then each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it, if you want to get it changed," Root told reporters after stumps.

"But the rings have to be the right size, not too big," he added.

'Can't slow the game down'

Joe Root also took a sly dig at India, saying one needs to get on with it and accept the conditions as they are. He stated that one cannot keep wasting time and slowing the game down.

"That would be a nice way of compromising and saying it's not all on the manufacturer. Sometimes these things happen, but you can't just keep asking and wasting time and slowing the game down at the same time," said Root.

Joe Root was unbeaten on 99 after stumps on Day 1. He got to his 37th Test ton on the very first ball of the day as he registered a boundary off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's one of those things where if the balls are going out of shape, you change them, and you don't make a big deal out of it. I don't think it's the end of the world. I think it adds a different dynamic to the game and you've got to be skilful enough to adapt to the changes, whether it stops swinging or starts swinging or does a little bit more," said Root.

Speaking of the Lord's Test, the contest is hanging in the balance. England posted 387 runs on the board while India are 145/3 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are still trailing by 242 runs.