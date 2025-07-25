Joe Root leapfrogs Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis in space of 8 balls, targets Ricky Pointing, Sachin Tendulkar next

Taking giant steps towards all-time greatness, Joe Root on Friday became the third-highest run getter in the history of Test cricket. In the first session of Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, Root took a single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery outside the stump to go past legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis. This was after he had taken another single off Jasprit Bumrah in the previous over to beat Indian great Rahul Dravid. England's Joe Root watches his shot to the boundary(AFP)

Between the 57th and 58th over of England's first innings, Root toppled Dravid and Kallis to place himself firmly at third place in the all-time highest run scorers list. Root got a standing ovation from the crowd who got to know about Root's achievement through an announcement at Old Trafford. There was no real show of emotions from Root, who was completely focused on the job at hand.

Most runs in Test cricket

15921 - Sachin Tendulkar

13378 - Ricky Ponting

13290* - Joe Root

13289 - Jacques Kallis

13288 - Rahul Dravid

Root, who entered the innings on 13,259 Test runs, needed just 30 runs to leapfrog Kallis (13,289) and Dravid (13,288). He crossed both milestones with characteristic poise, finishing the day with 13,290 runs*, placing him behind only Ricky Ponting (13,378) and the all-time leader, Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

The 34-year-old Yorkshireman, already England's highest-ever Test run-getter, continues to define his era with consistent brilliance. Root reached the 13,000-run mark earlier this year, becoming the fastest player in terms of matches played to do so — achieving the feat in just 153 Tests.

Joe Root's Test record:

Matches: 156

Innings: 279

Runs: 13,290*

Average: 50.87

Centuries: 36

Joe Root Breathing Down Ponting, Eyeing Tendulkar

Root’s latest milestone leaves him within touching distance of Ricky Ponting’s career tally of 13,378, a figure well within reach during the remainder of the India series or the upcoming Ashes later this year.

While Tendulkar's towering 15,921 runs may still seem distant — Root is over 2,500 runs behind — his form and fitness suggest it’s not beyond the realm of possibility. If he maintains his current output and plays into 2027, Root could mount a serious challenge for the record.

A Legacy of Greatness

In surpassing both Kallis and Dravid — two icons of the 2000s — Root firmly cemented his place among Test cricket’s elite. Both players were renowned for their longevity and adaptability across conditions. That Root has now outstripped them statistically reflects not only his technical skill but also his mental resilience and hunger for runs.

England captain Ben Stokes praised Root after the day's play:

“We’ve run out of words to describe Joe. What he’s achieved is phenomenal — and the best part is, he’s far from done.”