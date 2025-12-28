Joe Root reaffirms support for McCullum and England setup despite Ashes loss: ‘England improved as a team’

England’s coaching setup, led by Brendon McCullum, is once again under scrutiny after another Ashes setback. While the win at the MCG in the fourth Test offered brief relief, the series had already slipped away following defeats in the opening three matches. The much-hyped Bazball approach, praised for its aggression, has repeatedly come undone on the biggest stages, exposing a lack of adaptability under sustained pressure against high-quality opposition. England struggled to match Australia’s intensity in the opening three Tests, with their team combinations backfiring at key moments. They did, however, respond at the MCG, where a timely win helped them finally open their account in the Ashes series. Joe Root has come in support of Brendon McCullum's team management.(REUTERS)

Premier England batter Joe Root threw his full support behind McCullum and the England team management, backing their long-term vision despite recent setbacks. He stressed that the progress made under the current setup goes beyond results, pointing to clear individual and collective improvement within the squad since his own captaincy days.

“In terms of the playing group, we’re absolutely committed to the management," said Root. “They’ve been outstanding. You look at the group of players that we’ve got and you look at the guys that were involved in the team when I was captain, four years ago, and you look at their records individually, and every single one of them has improved as a player. This team has improved as a team. So I think it would be silly for the amount of hard work and things that have been done."

Also Read - Ben Stokes lucky to play for England; in India, he’d meet the same fate as 'failed white-ball captain' Virat Kohli

Reflecting on England’s much-needed win at the MCG after losing the first three Tests, Root admitted to mixed emotions, calling the result both unusual and important.

“It feels weird," the former captain said of his first Test win in the country. “It’s disappointing that we’ve lost the series, but it’s really important that we managed to get the right side of the result here, and it’s something to build on into the next game as well."

“Didn’t want to come Australia and lose another Ashes series”

Root opened up on the frustration of losing another Ashes series in Australia, acknowledging England were outplayed at key moments by a stronger side. He admitted mistakes proved costly against quality opposition but underlined the importance of England’s response, highlighting how the team seized their chances in the MCG Test to restore some pride.

“Of course, whenever you lose a series, it’s very disappointing. And every time you go out there, you’re doing everything you can to be on the right side of the result. I didn’t want to come here and lose another Ashes series. But unfortunately, sometimes you get outplayed, you make a few mistakes, and against good opposition, they hurt you. That’s what happened on those occasions. But it was really important that we responded well to that, and when we got our opportunities this week, we did that," he added.