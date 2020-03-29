e-paper
Home / Cricket / Joe Root shares ‘urgent message’ amid Coronavirus pandemic

Joe Root shares ‘urgent message’ amid Coronavirus pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 fears, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on March 20 announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 28 May.

cricket Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
London
England's Joe Root poses for a photograph as he celebrates with the Basil D'Oliveira trophy.
England's Joe Root poses for a photograph as he celebrates with the Basil D'Oliveira trophy.(REUTERS)
         

England cricketer Joe Root has shared an ‘urgent message’ for fans urging them to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Root took to Twitter and posted a video in which he said: “To help save lives, you must stay home. Only leave your home to buy essential food, medicine or for individual exercise but please stay two metres apart all the time. This is an urgent message: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

 



The deadly virus took a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Worldwide coronavirus infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

