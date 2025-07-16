Joe Root's startling revelation on skipper Ben Stokes' rigidness: 'He didn't listen to me when I was captain'

Premier England batter Joe Root has made a startling revelation about Ben Stokes. The former English skipper said he has the desperation to be the man and make things happen in the match. Stokes is widely seen as one of England’s ultimate match-winners, having delivered iconic performances in both the ODI and T20 World Cup finals. His impact in Test cricket has been just as significant, playing a key role in several unforgettable wins. As captain, he’s reshaped England into a daring, fearless red-ball outfit. Ben Stokes celebrates with Joe Root after taking the wicket of India's Nitish Kumar Reddy.(Reuters)

Stokes took over the captaincy charge from Root, with Brendon McCullum assigned the coaching responsibility.

Root revealed that Stokes didn't even listen to him when he was skipper regarding workload management, but he defended him, saying that he knows how to handle himself physically.

"You can try, but it doesn't make any difference. I tried for five years," Root said.

"I mentioned it but he doesn't always listen to me. He didn't listen to me when I was captain!

"That's his call now. It was an incredible effort to be able to do that, but that's just how he's built, I guess. He's just desperate to be the man and make things happen. It's a great sign for us moving forward, it really is, because that's back to his best. He's got that mentality and that desire to win games and we're lucky to have him as our leader," he added.

‘I was just panicking…’: Joe Root

Despite his past knee troubles, Stokes has repeatedly pushed through the pain to deliver when it matters most.

In the third Test at Lord’s, where England edged out India by 22 runs, Stokes played a crucial role with the ball. He bowled 44 overs—his most in a Test in nearly six years—and claimed 3/48 in the second innings, including key wickets of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah on the final day. His tireless effort earned him the Player of the Match award and served as a rallying point for the team.

Root admits he was also concerned that Stokes might reach breaking point but now accepts that only one man truly knows how far he can go.

"I was just panicking that he wasn't going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries but he clearly trusts his body now," he said.

"He knows what he's doing and he's got a good handle on where he's at physically," he added.