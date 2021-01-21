Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests
- Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to action as England announced their 16-member squad for the first two Test matches against India starting February 5. Stokes and Archer were rested for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Also returning to the Test squad is batsman Rory Burns, who had to skip the Sri Lanka tour due to the birth of his first child. Wicketkeeper batsman Ollie Pope, 23 who is recovering from a shoulder injury will travel to India, but his addition to the squad will depend on whether he can pass a fitness test.
"Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes return to the squad. Archer and Stokes were rested for the Sri Lanka series and Burns was at home for the birth of his first child," the ECB statement said in a release.
"Surrey’s Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan."
However, there was no place for wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, all-rounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Mark Wood in the first-half of the tour. Bairstow scored 230 runs from five Tests with two fifties against India in 2018 but Curran was in magnificent form, picking up 11 wickets from three Tests, with a best of 4/74 and scoring 272 runs, including two half-centuries as England beat India 4-1.
England Men’s Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi
