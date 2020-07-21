e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jofra Archer rejoins England for 3rd Test after 2nd negative check

Jofra Archer rejoins England for 3rd Test after 2nd negative check

Archer was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford’s on-site hotel, allowed out only for carefully controlled solitary fitness work, and later fined about 15,000 pounds ($19,000) at a disciplinary hearing.

cricket Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:43 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England
England's Jofra Archer wearing face mask and gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus trains in the nets at Old Trafford in Manchester
England's Jofra Archer wearing face mask and gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus trains in the nets at Old Trafford in Manchester(AP)
         

Fast bowler Jofra Archer rejoined England for the deciding cricket test against the West Indies after a second negative test for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Archer was removed from the squad last week on the eve of the second test after he breached the bio-secure rules with an unauthorized trip to his home in Hove.

He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford’s on-site hotel, allowed out only for carefully controlled solitary fitness work, and later fined about 15,000 pounds ($19,000) at a disciplinary hearing.

Having come into contact with an unnamed individual during his detour between Southampton and Manchester, Archer needed to test negative twice before being allowed to return to the playing group.

His availability gives England a full set of six seamers to choose from for the series decider starting on Friday in Manchester. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran contributed to the 113-run win on Monday, while James Anderson, Mark Wood and Archer are fully rested after playing in Southampton.

Captain Joe Root insisted Archer’s lapse in judgement would not be held against him when it came to selection.

“It was disappointing from our side of things but as far as I’m concerned he’s been through a disciplinary meeting, he’s very aware of the consequences of his actions and very remorseful,” Root said.

“As a side and mates we’ve been there for him. He’s aware he made a massive error but once the disciplinary has gone through it’s time for us to look at him being available.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In