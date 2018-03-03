Jofra Archer ruled out of Pakistan Super League, may miss Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals may have to dispense with the services of their multi-million West Indian recruit Jofra Archer in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Archer, an emerging pace sensation, suffered a side strain during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and would take no further part in the six-team league being played in the UAE.

READ | Overseas players skipping Pakistan Super League, owners unhappy

With only a month left before the IPL gets underway, Archer’s participation in the cash-rich league remains uncertain. His absence would come as a big shock for Royals who had shelled out a whopping Rs 7.2 crore to buy him in the IPL mega auctions held in January in Bengaluru.

In a very short period of time, the 22-year-old has made a name for himself as a high-quality limited-overs pacer. His ability to produce searing yorkers at the death has made him a sought-after buying option for domestic leagues across the world.

He was particularly impressive playing country cricket for Sussex where he finished as the team’s leading wicket taker in Division Two last year. He also impressed one and all with his superb display of fast bowling in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he was instrumental in helping Hobart Hurricanes reach final.

READ | Shahid Afridi wants to play Pakistan Super League final in front of home crowd

After County success, the West Indies’ pacer joined Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Representing Quetta Gladiators, Archer was in a red hot form in the PSL. In the two matches that he had played so far, he returned figures of 2/30 and 3/23. However, the unfortunate occurrence of injury brought an end to his stint in the ongoing league.

READ | Pakistan Super League: Action continues to unfold before empty stands in Dubai

Archer later posted a video message for his fans that was shared by his team on its twitter handle.

“Speed sensation Jofra Archer waves goodbye. Sad he could only play 2 out of 4 matches due to side strain. See you soon JOF!!! #Zordaar11,” Gladiators’ captioned the video.