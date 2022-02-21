Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jofra Archer's cryptic tweet on Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav's knock against West Indies goes viral

Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

England pacer Jofra Archer on Sunday shared a cryptic tweet on Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav following his his brilliant knock against West Indies in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Lacing seven sixes and a solitary boundary, Suryakumar scored 65 off 31 as India revived from 93 for 4 in 13.5 overs to 184/5 in 20 overs. He was ably supported by Venkatesh Iyer's 19-ball 35. 

It was during Suryakumar's knock that Archer took to Twitter to write, “This boy can bat.”

Archer was earlier this month roped in by Mumbai Indians, who had retained Suryakumar as one of the four players, for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. Although Archer won't be part of the 15th season owing to his ongoing recovery from an elbow injury, he will be part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the 2023 season.

Talking about the game, after a poor start to the chase, West Indies managed to stay in the game courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's 47-ball 61 and Rovman Powell's 25-run knock before Venkatesh's two quick wickets reduced the visitors to five down. Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd looked to support Pooran, but were choked in the death overs, before falling 17 runs short of the target.

India hence won the series 3-0 in Kolkata and hence become the No.1 ranked T20I team on ICC charts.

