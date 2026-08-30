Jofra Archer unleashes brute force on Babar Azam: Nasty bouncer leaves Pakistan captain fending to his doom

Ollie Robinson picked the first two wickets. Jofra Archer took the next. Pakistan’s top order fell apart in the face of some supremely skilful bowling, losing three wickets in the space of 16 deliveries during the second innings on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Lord’s.

Babar Azam was dismissed for just six runs.

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Pakistan managed just 14 runs in the first 7.1 overs, with Archer’s dismissal of captain Babar Azam standing out in the collapse. It was a moment that perhaps captured the mess Pakistan cricket currently finds itself in, with the visitors staring at a whitewash in the seriesin England.

It happened on the first ball of the eighth over. Archer unleashed a short delivery with sheer pace and steep bounce, and it kept climbing towards Babar. The right-hander took his eyes off the ball but kept his bat and gloves hanging in front of him.

The delivery struck the upper half of the bat, close to the handle, then caught the peak of Babar’s helmet before ballooning towards the slip cordon.

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{{^usCountry}} Jordan Cox ran across from behind fourth slip and comfortably completed the catch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jordan Cox ran across from behind fourth slip and comfortably completed the catch. {{/usCountry}}

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More than the brute force of Archer’s delivery, it was Babar’s indecision that stood out. The Pakistan captain got himself into a complete tangle, unsure whether to play the shot or simply get out of the way.

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“That was a nasty delivery,” said Ian Ward on Sky Sports. “That was a real nasty delivery from Archer. Babar got into a real tangle!”

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, part of the same commentary panel, added: “That’s high pace. Babar was looking for the full delivery but was in no shape ready for this one! It took a bit of the bat and the helmet, and there’s not much you can do as a batter there.

“Babar realises he has nowhere to go! Pakistan in a spot of bother!”

Pakistan lost three top-order wickets for just 14 runs against the new ball before Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood steadied the innings. The former brought up a half-century as the pair took Pakistan to 94/3 in the rain-interrupted second session.

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Earlier in the day, Pakistan bowled England out for 208 before noon, but the hosts had already built a mammoth first-innings lead of 388.

That target looked particularly daunting for a Pakistan side that had been bowled out for less than 200 in each of their previous three innings in the series.