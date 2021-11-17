‘Jofra Archer who?’ Twiter goes berserk after Rohit's 9-year-old tweet on captaincy goes viral, some call him Nolan

There is french astrologer Nostradamus, who is famous for his predictions. Then there is renowned Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan- known for his mind-boggling films. There is also Jofra Archer, whose old tweets take the internet by storm from time to time. And finally, there is India's T20I captain Rohit Sharma, who turned out to an amalgamation of all three.

The above description is best suited for Team India's “Hitman” because of his 9-year-old tweet that has gone viral ahead of the first India-New Zealand T20I in Jaipur. On November 7, 2012, the then-young cricketer from India had posted a tweet about his captaincy and it read:

“Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility.”

The tweet has gone viral after all these years is because Rohit will be beginning his new journey as India's permanent T20I captain in Jaipur, the same place he began his stint as the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 2012. That time, he led the side on the KL Saini ground.

And of course, Twitter went berserk upon realising the hair-raising similarity. Some even called him better than England pacer Archer, who is known for pulling off such feats. While some other people compared him to Nolan as they were left more amazed than his movies.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rohit Sharma, who had led his IPL side Mumbai Indians to multiple titles, has taken over the reins from Virat Kohli, who announced that the T20 World Cup was his last stint as the side's skipper in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, the India opener and his wards would look to settle the score with the Black Caps, who had emerged triumphant in their Super 12 clash at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.