IND vs NZ: 'This has actually changed since Dhoni': Ex-PAK captain lauds Rohit, Kohli for carrying the legacy forward

India's new permanent T20I captain Rohit Sharma and new head coach Rahul Dravid addressed their first conference in their new roles ahead of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday. While they answered questions on a range of topics, one of the biggest takeaways from the event was their focus on workload management of the players and the importance laid on ensuring they are fresh. Their thought process left everyone impressed, including former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

While talking about Team India's hectic schedule and its effects on players' health, Sharma had earlier stated:

"Workload management is important, we play a lot of matches, it is important to monitor the body. Our players are not machines, they cannot turn up to the stadium each and every day. They need to get some time off, freshness is needed."

"We have given players rest for this T20I series, players are getting rest for the Test series. We want our players to be mentally fresh for the challenge ahead. We have to monitor it for every series."

Butt, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, commended this mindset of the leadership, including Rohit's comm and said that this change was brought about ever since MS Dhoni took up the mantle.

"Absolutely, there is no doubt about it. This is what I love about him and also about Kohli, to a large extent. Things have changed since Dhoni ['s captaincy]. They talk straight. They give the answer the question deserves. At the end of the day, every sporting personality, every athlete and every working man needs a rest. There will be a fluctuation in his performance and his fortune. This will go on. You can't perform every time but you have to be consistent," explained Butt

If a player has played for 10 years, for example, if they play 7-8 years of outstanding cricket, they could endure s year or two of problems, which would then require them to reconnect after disconnecting from the game," added Butt.

India and New Zealand will begin their bilateral showdown at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.