'Our players are not machines, cannot turn up stadium every day': Rohit Sharma addresses Team India's hectic schedule

Team India has been in action without considerable breaks since the beginning of their England Tour in June. And India's new T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has acknowledged India's hectic schedule. Speaking ahead of India's T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on Wednesday, November 17, Rohit talked about workload management.

After the World Test Championship final, four Tests against England, IPL 2021, and the T20 World Cup, the ‘Men in Blue’ are gearing up for the home series against New Zealand. After the T20I series, the boys will be involved in a Test series.

While addressing a press conference ahead of India's first game in Jaipur, Sharma laid emphasis on the workload management of the players, saying it is important to look after their bodies and keep them fresh.

"Workload management is important, we play a lot of matches, it is important to monitor the body. Our players are not machines, they cannot turn up to the stadium each and every day. They need to get some time off, freshness is needed."

"We have given players rest for this T20I series, players are getting rest for the Test series. We want our players to be mentally fresh for the challenge ahead. We have to monitor it for every series,"

Meanwhile, Rohit also stated that when the players enter the Indian dressing room, it won't matter what role they play for their state team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or their respective IPL franchises.

"We just need to set the template right and we have got some time to do that. India has been brilliant in this particular format and its just that we haven't won the ICC tournament, we play well as a team, performed well team.

"Of course there are little holes that we need to fill up and of course that will be biggest challenge as a team. Holes are there in every opposition team and more you try and maximise that," explained Rohit.

India's template won't be a photo-copy of other teams and it will be their own customised one.

"I am not going to say that we are going to follow certain team's template we just have to create our own template and what is best for our team, and what is right for our team.

"Our boys play SMAT and IPL and they play differently for their franchisee, differently for SMAT and when they come here, they play differently, we strictly want to assign the role which they do here matters. for that it can take few games or it can take a while."