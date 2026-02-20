Jonathan Trott breaks down in press conference after last match as Afghanistan head coach: 'Didn't want to get upset'

Stepping down from his role as Afghanistan's head coach after their final T20 World Cup 2026 match, Jonathan Trott looked back on his tenure with the side and broke down in tears in a press conference. Trott was speaking after Afghanistan's win over Canada. Despite the win, Afghanistan failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage. Jonathan Trott speaks in his final press conference as Afghanistan head coach. (X)

It was officially his last moment as Afghanistan's head coach, ending a three-and-a-half year stint. While answering a question on his role during the interaction, Trott broke down, and words failed to escape his throat and there were tears in his eyes. Soon, he regained composure and continued to praise the team.

“Well, I just think, and I could sit here and tell you so many stories of things that I've seen with my own eyes, but in the talent, yes - I said I didn't want to get upset. I just remember my first trip when we were in Ireland, and I saw things that made me realise these boys are so talented and focused. And if you just us to add a little bit of structure to the mindset, professionalism, and the high standards that we hold ourselves to, not individuals, but we hold each other to those high standards and professionalism,” he said.

“I remember seeing Ibra (Ibrahim Zadran) for the first time, I remember seeing Azmat (Azmatullah Omarzai) for the first time, I remember seeing Gurbaz (Rahmanullah Gurbaz) for the first time and thinking, what amazing players. Let's try and build on what we've got, this natural raw talent. Cool, thanks. And let's see where we can get to. We had the names Mujeeb, Nabi, Rashid, all these guys. But it's just one of those things. And I remember how chaotic that first tour was, and where we are now is chalk and cheese.

“The players need so much credit for the level they operate at, the advantages they're afforded as youngsters to develop their skills and their passion for the game.”