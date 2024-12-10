Jonathan Trott stays on as Afghanistan coach after historic year

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will remain head coach of Afghanistan in 2025 having overseen a breakthrough year, the cricket board said, hailing his "significant contributions". Jonathan Trott to remain Afghanistan coach (Getty Images)

The South Africa-born 43-year-old has impressed in the role and was linked to the England job in July after Matthew Mott stood down as their white-ball coach.

Trott, who has been in charge of Afghanistan since 2022, took them to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in June.

It was their first time in the last four of a World Cup.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms the extension of the contract with Mr. Jonathan Trott, the national team's head coach, for the year 2025," the ACB said.

"The decision comes in after his successful 2.5-year tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team's progress and development."

Afghanistan will play in the Champions Trophy, the premier one-day competition after the World Cup, for the first time next year.

Trott's next assignment is a one-day series in Zimbabwe starting next week, but he will not be present for T20s or Tests during the all-format tour because of "personal commitments", the ACB said.