Jos Buttler left with 'great sadness' after captaincy resignation, shares cryptic 'If' post: 'Results are obvious...'

Jos Buttler stepped down as England's white-ball captain last Friday (February 28) after the team incurred an embarrassing group-stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He played his final match as a skipper in the group game against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday, where England suffered a seven-wicket loss to end their campaign without a win. On Monday, Buttler admitted to being left with "great sadness" upon his resignation and the result as he shared a lengthy social-media post. Jos Buttler resigned as England captain on February 28(AFP)

England suffered a horrible fate in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. The 2019 world champions suffered three straight losses in the tournament, becoming the first side in history to lose all their group games in a Champions Trophy edition. The defeat also took their ignominious streak to seven straight losses in the format, which included the 0-3 whitewash by India last month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Buttler first shared a cryptic post on Rudyard Kipling's poem 'If,' before posting a lengthy caption with pictures from his T20 World Cup win three years back.

It read: “It’s with great sadness that I have decided to step down as England white ball captain. Leading your country is an immense honour and something I have and always will be very proud to have done. The results are clear and obvious and it is the right time for me and the team to make this decision. I would just like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, staff and England fans who have supported me throughout my time as captain but most importantly I would like to thank my wife Louise and my family. You have been unwavering pillars of support throughout the highs and lows of the job and I cannot thank you enough onto the next chapter”

Jos Buttler's cryptic Instagram story

A look at Buttler's record as ODI captain

The team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup under Buttler also suffered their 10th defeat in 11 international matches in 2025 - four of five in T20Is and six in ODIs). The losses significantly affected Buttler's record as England ODI captain, with the 34-year-old finishing with 18 wins and 26 defeats in 45 appearances in the leadership role. Of the 14 captains who have led England in at least 15 ODIs, his win-loss ratio is the second-lowest.