Jos Buttler reveals first impression of Sai Sudharsan which blew him away: 'I've said it few times…'

Gujarat Titans senior batter Jos Buttler heaped praise on young batting talent Sai Sudharsan, who currently leads the Orange Cap race with 504 runs in 10 matches. The Titans have played quality cricket so far in the league and it's their top-order which has done phenomenally well to put them in a leading position in the playoffs race. They are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with 7 wins in 10 matches. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been in terrific form this year in IPL.(REUTERS)

The Titans' top three—Shubman Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan—hold three of the first four spots in the Orange Cap race, and their consistency has taken them closer to a playoff berth.

Buttler, who joined GT this year, has been highly impressed with Sudharsan and revealed his first impression of him when he saw him in the nets for the first time.

“I've said it few times, day one watching him in the nets, I was blown away by how good he is. More importantly great head on his shoulders,” Buttler told broadcasters after GT's win over SRH on Friday night.

The Englishman pointed out the humility of Sudharsan, which has helped him in improving his game.

“The effort he puts in, the work, the understanding of his game, the humility to keep coming everyday and keep working. He's shown fantastic consistency and getting the rewards he deserves,” he added.

The left-handed opener smashed 48 off 23 balls and forged an 87-run stand with skipper Gill (76) to set up Gujarat's 38-run victory over SRH on Friday.

‘Prasidh Krishna is very disciplined and executes really well’

Apart from Sudharsan, the Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna has flourished with the ball. He delivered a Player of the Match with his scintillating spell, scythed two priceless scalps of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen to return with figures of 2/19 after bowling his full quota of four overs.

According to Buttler, Prashidh's success comes down to his ability to get the basics right, keep his lines tight, and closely monitor the batter's movement.

"The basics, he (Prasidh) does very well. He bowls a fantastic line, doesn't give the guys too much width, and he watches the batters well and follows them. He mixes his lengths, uses his bounce and yorkers. When he gets back onto the good length, he is very disciplined and executes really well. It's actually been the fielding, and that's the big thing," Buttler added.