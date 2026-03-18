Jos Buttler spills on IPL grind beyond cricket, amused dancing will be taken by Gill, Siraj & others at GT: 'I'm lucky'

Jos Buttler opened up about life in the IPL, shedding light not just on the cricket but also the commercial side that comes with it. With the league attracting massive sponsorship deals, franchises are closely tied to multiple brands, and players inevitably become part of those commitments. Alongside their on-field duties, they are often required to engage in promotional activities, balancing cricket with off-field responsibilities that come with being part of the biggest cricket leagues. Jos Buttler lifts lid on life beyond cricket in IPL. (X Image)

Buttler gave a light-hearted peek into IPL life, noting how the initial days are filled with shoots and sponsor work, while joking that his Gujarat Titans teammates - Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and others - are far better dancers than him, which will let him off the hook.

"When you get to the IPL, the first two days are generally filled with shoots and head shots and usual things. A lot of the sponsors for the teams end up doing ads. Dancing was big a few years ago. I'm lucky in this team that we've got real superstars. With Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Siraj, Rabada, Prasidh, Sai, there are quite a few who are better dancers than I am. So any dancing ones will hopefully be taken up by them. There's a lot of that in the first few days," he said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast.

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“You can't wish for more”: Buttler on GT's training facilities The wicketkeeper batter then shifted focus to the cricketing side of things, praising the top-class infrastructure and preparation setup at Gujarat Titans, while highlighting how the franchise ensures players have everything they need to fine-tune their game ahead of the season.

"Down to the serious business of cricket, there's probably a couple of intra-squad games, lots of net sessions. Gujarat are great, the facilities they give are fantastic. The resources are amazing. At the back of the Ahmedabad stadium is another sort of smaller ground where we can practice as well. A second ground at the back of the stadium, great facilities, and a separate net cage. So many net bowlers. As a player, you can't wish for more," he added.

Meanwhile, Buttler enjoyed a prolific IPL 2025 campaign, finishing with 538 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of nearly 60 and a strike rate above 160, registering five half-centuries and playing a key role in Gujarat Titans’ batting unit.