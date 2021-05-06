'Sorry to be leaving you in such trying times': Foreign stars react after leaving India post IPL 2021 suspension

After the Indian Premier League season was suspended due to multiple Covid cases inside the bio-bubble, several foreign stars left for their respective countries. While eight Englishman have already landed in London, as per a report from news agency PTI, members of the Australian cricket fraternity are expected to fly to the Maldives before heading home to Australia.

Rajasthan Royals' star batsman Jos Buttler took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the people of India amid the trying times.

"India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," Buttler wrote on Twitter.

India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021





Apart from the England batsman, several other foreign stars also expressed their gratitude to India on social media, and sent their prayers for the people of the country.





To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being.

Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe.

Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care. — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 6, 2021

Dear India, You have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart go’s out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) May 5, 2021

Leaving India 🇮🇳 with a heavy heart ❤️ and with prayers for the people of this country which over decades has been extraordinarily kind to me. Please take care of yourselves and your families. 🙏🇮🇳 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that it remains unclear how a number of players and supporting staff were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus inside the Indian Premier League bio-bubble. The 14th edition of IPL was suspended on Tuesday after several players were tested positive, hinting that there may be a bubble breach.

"I don’t think so. The report we got is that there’s no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say," Ganguly told The Indian Express.

