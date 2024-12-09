Josh Hazlewood calls Mohammed Siraj 'leader of the attack' amid Travis Head row: 'Bit like Virat'

One of the biggest narratives to emerge from Australia’s 10-wicket win over India in Adelaide was the confrontation between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head, which added some spice to the proceedings and gave the Border-Gavaskar Trophy the edge that has come to define encounters between these two teams. India's Mohammed Siraj interacts with Australia's Travis Head during the Adelaide Test.(AP)

The incident between Siraj and Head got plenty of airtime, as the fast bowler bowled Head with a great yorker but gave him an over-enthusiastic send-off, which led to friction between the two and an exchange of heated words. While Siraj has received some flak for his behaviour in the match in general, one member of the Australian team nonetheless came to his defence and stated he was just caught up in the heat of the moment.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Gabba Test match, Josh Hazlewood spoke about Siraj’s passionate character, having shared a dressing room with him in the IPL. “He’s great. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He’s probably the leader of the attack there to a degree,” Hazlewood said to the press.

'A bit like Virat...'

Hazlewood also pointed out that Siraj is a player just like Virat Kohli, in terms of wearing his heart on his sleeve and being a loud character on the field. “He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up, all that sort of stuff.”

Nevertheless, Hazlewood mentioned he doesn’t have a problem with it, and how Siraj’s quality with ball in hand speaks for itself. “Bowls some serious spells in the IPL in the last few years for sure. He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes,” concluded Hazlewood.

Siraj and Head were spotted exchanging words in a more friendly manner when Siraj came out to bat on day three, with the Australian century-maker fielding at short leg. Fans will hope the fire remains on the field, while being relieved that it doesn’t turn into anything uglier.

Pacer Hazlewood missed out on the Adelaide Test due to a minor injury, being replaced by Scott Boland who performed admirably as a substitute option. However, Hazlewood is likely to be back for the Brisbane Test, which will be good news for Australia and slightly concerning for India as they look to bounce back from a difficult loss.