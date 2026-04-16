Josh Hazlewood makes blunt admission, backs basic approach: 'I don’t have the skills of Jasprit Bumrah'

Royal Challenge Bengaluru have enjoyed a blistering start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign, carrying forward the momentum from last season, where they lifted their maiden title. They currently sit at the top of the table after 5 matches, winning 4, with their only defeat coming against an in-form Rajasthan Royals batting unit.

Josh Hazlewood is back to his best with a match-winning performance against LSG.(PTI)

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Adding to this positive run, RCB have been boosted by the return of their premium bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was sidelined for an extended period due to injury, missing last year’s Ashes and the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

RCB’s latest win came against Lucknow Super Giants, where they chased down a target of 146 runs in just 15.1 overs. While the chase was clinical, much of their success was down to the well-executed plans of their bowling unit, which restricted LSG to such a below-par total in this modern T20 setup.

Hazlewood focused on the importance of adaptability, noting that the conditions this year differ from those at their home ground, the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} “We probably struggled a little bit in the first half of last year in home games. So, it's nice to win the toss and have a bowl first. It’s a slightly different wicket than what we’re used to, a little slower, probably a bit up and down. So, it’s quite tough for batting, said Hazlewood on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We probably struggled a little bit in the first half of last year in home games. So, it's nice to win the toss and have a bowl first. It’s a slightly different wicket than what we’re used to, a little slower, probably a bit up and down. So, it’s quite tough for batting, said Hazlewood on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the impressive bowling effort, Hazlewood was particularly impressed with how well the batting unit adapted to the same conditions on which LSG batters struggled. Virat Kohli, coming in as an Impact Player, led the charge, narrowly missing his fifty with a fluent 49 off just 34 balls. The middle order then capitalised, with contributions from Tim David and Romario Shepherd ensuring a comfortable finish despite losing five wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the impressive bowling effort, Hazlewood was particularly impressed with how well the batting unit adapted to the same conditions on which LSG batters struggled. Virat Kohli, coming in as an Impact Player, led the charge, narrowly missing his fifty with a fluent 49 off just 34 balls. The middle order then capitalised, with contributions from Tim David and Romario Shepherd ensuring a comfortable finish despite losing five wickets. {{/usCountry}}

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“I thought the way we chased the total down was very good to watch. All our batters are in good form and confident, and to chase the score down pretty quickly on a wicket like that is huge,” added Hazlewood.

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From a bowling perspective, the Australian pacer highlighted that communication is key to their on-field execution, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s leadership playing a central role in RCB's success.

Hazlewood explained, “You don’t have to try too much. It’s very simple in planning, but it’s just about execution, and putting the ball in the right areas. Bhuvi summed up the conditions in that first over, and then there were a few field changes here and there. The communication within the bowling group, in particular, especially from Bhuvi, who bowls first up, is a real strength of ours. It’s probably why we did so well in our away games last year.”

“I keep working on a few different things”: Hazlewood

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Upskilling and adaptability remain crucial in modern T20 cricket, and Hazlewood reflected on his approach to meeting these demands, while acknowledging areas for improvement. He made an immediate impact in the match against LSG with figures of 1/20, showcasing his ability to adapt to the situation.

“I don’t have the skills of someone like Bumrah or others with slower balls, so you’ve got to make it up on the run. I keep working on a few different things in training all the time and hopefully, bring them in when we need them. In this game, it was more about being accurate, hitting the right length, even using a few cross-seam deliveries and just keeping it simple,” remarked Hazlewood.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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