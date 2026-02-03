Josh Hazlewood’s delayed return deepens Australia’s injury worries ahead of T20 World Cup

Australia have received a huge setback ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup and are now set to miss star pacer Josh Hazlewood in the initial phase of the tournament, according to reports. Hazlewood is continuing his recovery and rehabilitation from an Achilles injury in Sydney. Due to Hazlewood's situation, Sean Abbott has been included as a travelling reserve. T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood's return has been delayed and Pat Cummins misses out on the entire tournament. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Tim David, who missed the Pakistan T20I series, joined the team on Sunday. Hazlewood was on the sidelines ahead of the Ashes series due to a hamstring injury. But then, later, an Achilles injury saw him miss the entire series.

Also Read: Backchannel talks on after Pakistan’s India boycott bombshell Selector Tony Dodemaide told ESPNCricinfo, "We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka."

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour."

Australia are set to open their World Cup campaign on February 11 against Ireland in Colombo. They are in Group B, alongside Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Australia are already without Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out due to injury. He has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis.

Hazlewood's delay also adds to Australia's concerns. Ellis missed both of the Hobart Hurricanes' BBL finals due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, David has not played since December 26 due to a hamstring injury, his second in the last eight months. Maxwell was rested for the Pakistan T20Is due to his earlier broken ankle.