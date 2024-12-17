Josh Hazlewood taken for scans as Australia fear the worst in third Test vs India in Brisbane

Australia were dealt with a heavy blow at the start of Day 4 of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood walked off the field after bowling just one over. An Australian team spokesperson said he was suffering from "calf awareness" and would be taken for scans as soon as possible to determine the extent of the injury. This puts serious doubts over Hazlewood's participation in the remainder of this Test match. Australia's Josh Hazlewood(AP)

Hazlewood had discussions with medical staff and coach Andrew McDonald prior to the match and seemed to be moving gingerly when he received the ball on Tuesday morning. His opening delivery was noticeably short, wide, and clocked at just 128kph.

The 33-year-old completed his over but subsequently engaged in conversations with captain Pat Cummins, vice-captain Steve Smith, and physiotherapist Nick Jones during the drinks break that followed his first over.

Question marks over Hazlewood's recovery

Having missed the Adelaide Test due to a side injury, Australia had asserted that he was fit to play in Brisbane. He displayed no apparent issues when he bowled five overs on a rain-affected third day, even claiming the significant wicket of Virat Kohli.

However, he could only bowl one more over on the fourth day before leaving the field. Nathan Lyon, while speaking to Fox Cricket during the drinks interval, mentioned that Hazlewood's side “was all good,” but clarified that he hadn't conferred with him during the break.

There was a lot of talk around Hazlewood's injury after some former India cricketers, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, questioned whether it was a punishment for the fast bowler's remarks about the batters' non-performance after Australia lost the first Test

As the series shifted from Adelaide to Brisbane, there were concerns about his availability. However, the Australian management decided to bring Hazlewood back and reaped success in his limited number of overs.

Hazlewood bowled six overs, conceded 22 runs at an economy of 3.70 and picked up the all-important wicket of 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli.

With Hazlewood gone for the moment and uncertainty over his participation, Cummins will need to carefully shuffle his bowlers with wounded India looking to bounce back in the third Test.