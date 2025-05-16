Josh Hazlewood's arrival date confirmed, bittersweet moment for RCB; Mitchell Starc opts out of remainder of IPL 2025

Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood is all set to rejoin the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. Sources privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times that the ace speedster, who has been the standout performer for the Rajat Patidar-led side in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament, is preparing to arrive in India by the end of next week and will be available for the franchise for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood(AP)

Hazlewood is managing a shoulder niggle but he is expected to be available for the franchise for the all-important playoffs. Hazlewood's availability is all set to give the franchise a massive boost as South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi won't be available for RCB for the playoffs after Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to call back their players from the IPL by May 26 for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"Josh is preparing to arrive in India by the end of last week (of May). He will be available for the franchise for the playoffs," a well-informed source confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Hazlewood is at the third spot in the leading wicket-takers list in IPL 2025 as he has scalped 18 wickets in 10 matches. The Australian quick had earlier missed the fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to a shoulder niggle.

The pacer then returned home after the IPL 2025 season was suspended due to the rising escalation at the borders between India and Pakistan. However, the tournament's resumption date was announced after the ceasefire declaration.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been wondering whether Hazlewood would return amid growing reports of the pacer not wanting to return. Hindustan Times was the first to report on Thursday that the pacer has initiated conversations with RCB and is looking to return for the remainder of the tournament.

Mitchell Starc opts out

Delhi Capitals have been dealt a body blow ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2025. Mitchell Starc, the Australian left-arm pacer, has informed the Delhi Capitals management that he doesn't intend to come back. Starc is the second Delhi Capitals player after Jake Fraser-McGurk to opt out of the remainder of the tournament.

Delhi recently named Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk's replacement. However, the left-arm pacer's participation in the IPL 2025 is in limbo after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated that the pacer has yet to ask for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from them.

"Starc has informed the DC management that he won't be coming back. The franchise have accepted his decision," a source confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Delhi Capitals have three games remaining and are currently in fifth place in the standings. The Axar Patel-led side has a realistic chance of making the playoffs.