'Just as we were about to start, the weather changed': Hussain rues rain delay in WTC final, calls it 'such a shame'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was perplexed seeing the amount of rain Southampton has received over the last two days, which subsequently affected the start of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. Persistent rain washed out the opening session on Day 1 and even as the world waits for the next update, there is no news as to when the toss will take place.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Day 1, Live Updates

It's no longer exactly pouring at the Ageas Bowl but there is already plenty of water on the ground, something that is being looked at by the groundsmen, who are working hard to ensure proper playing conditions at the earliest. England, this time of the year is notorious for its lengthy unpredictable spells of rain, and former captain Hussain rued the fickle nature and timing of it, calling the whole thing an absolute shame as the start of the match stands delayed.

"It's chucking down. It's such a shame because for the last three weeks in the UK, it's been warm, it's been sunny. We've hardly missed a ball of cricket and just as we were supposed to start, the weather changed and this is proper rain, even by England's standards, and it's cold," Hussain said on the Star Sports Network after the first session was washed out.

Also Read | Fans lash out at ICC after rain washes out first session of WTC final

Like Hussain mentioned, the infuriating part of it is that up until Wednesday, the city of Southampton was bright and sunny. Unfortunately, it was replaced by dark clouds on Thursday and has, more or less, remained that way ever since. The ICC has put a reserve day in place, which would see a maximum of 83 overs being bowled, along with the provision of an extra hour if need be. But with the amount of rain on the horizon over the next few days, it's uncertain whether even the reserve day would be enough to make up for lost time.