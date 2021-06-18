Fans lash out at ICC on Twitter after rain washes out first session of India vs New Zealand WTC final in Southampton

Fans lashed out at ICC for scheduling the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in England after the first session of Day 1 was washed out due to rain at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The match was supposed to begin from 3:30 IST with the toss taking place at 3 pm but the decision that there will be no play at least till lunch on the first day of the WTC final was made official about an hour before the toss.

"Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21," BCCI tweeted.

Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021





It has been raining since Thursday evening in Southampton and the situation was no different on Friday. The rain, at times, was quite heavy too.

At the time of writing this, live pictures at the Ageas Bowl Southampton were not promising at all. Almost the entire 30-yard circle was covered in multiple layers, a lot of patches and mini puddles were visible at different parts of the ground and the worst bit was that it was drizzling.

The moment BCCI tweeted that the first session of the WTC final was washed out due to rain in Southampton, the fans took to Twitter to take their frustration out on the scheduling by ICC.

Here is how the fans reacted after rain forced no play in the first session of Day in the WTC final

Why on earth @ICC schedule such big and important event in England during this time we know how we suffered in 2019 WC now this — Desi_Senpai CW : One Piece (@sledge_hammer2o) June 18, 2021

Ban England from holding any ICC major Trophy. How can ICC hold a major trophy in the mid of June which is a rainy season. Year by year ICC repeating same mistakes. It's clear fault of ICC.@ICC #WorldTestChampionship #wtc21 — Supratim Das 🇮🇳 (@Suprati52610917) June 18, 2021

Who selected England for world cup finals back to back? 😭 — Nandaka-the sword of lord vishnu (@Abtank1495) June 18, 2021

Icc should have shifted to Australia — Loosers Club (@morningsun47) June 18, 2021

Earlier, India's spin spearhead R. Ashwin shared the view of Ageas Bowl as it continued raining. "The camera also has a raincoat," wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground. His wife Prithi Narayanan also took to Twitter to share the video of the ground and wrote, "Pouring down #WTCFinal."

Rain is forecasted on all five days of the game, that's why ICC has added a reserve day on June 23 but in case of a no-result, the Test Championship will be shared.

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read.