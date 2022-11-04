Home / Cricket / 'Just couldn't wait for November 5 to wish you': Pakistan pacer's heartwarming pre-birthday wish for 'GOAT' Virat Kohli

'Just couldn't wait for November 5 to wish you': Pakistan pacer's heartwarming pre-birthday wish for 'GOAT' Virat Kohli

cricket
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:05 PM IST

The Pakistan fast bowler had a heartwarming ‘pre-birthday wish’ for India star Virat Kohli, who turns 34 on Saturday (November 5).

Virat Kohli(AP)
Virat Kohli(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India star Virat Kohli will turn 34 on Saturday, but the wishes have already started pouring in for the batter. Kohli has been in brilliant form at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring 220 runs in four matches including three unbeaten half-centuries. Kohli's innings against Pakistan in the side's opening game of this year's edition was widely regarded as one of the greatest in T20I history, and the batter himself rated it as the best innings he played in the shortest format.

On Friday, it was Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani who took to his official Twitter profile to send his birthday wishes across to the ‘GOAT’, adding that he couldn't wait for November 5 (Kohli's birthday) and tweeted the wish in advance.

Also read: 'Aap khud cricketer hain, ye lafz sahi nahi hai': Ex-Pakistan stars in heated argument over 'Rizwan ne harwaaya' remark

“Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world,” Dahani wrote.

Dahani's tweet for Kohli won fans' hearts, who had quite a wholesome reaction to the wish.

Dahani is one of the standby players in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad and has represented the side in two ODIs and 10 T20Is so far. He had made his T20I debut for the side last year in November against Bangladesh.

At the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are currently third in the Group 2 while India remain at the top spot with six points in four matches. Both sides will play in their final group game of the campaign on Sunday, which will decide their fate in the tournament.

Kohli, meanwhile, is currently the top run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and also went past Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene for most runs in the tournament's history during the match against Bangladesh earlier this week. With 1065 runs in 23 innings, Kohli sits at the top; among current cricketers, India captain Rohit Sharma is the closest to Kohli with 921 runs to his name in 34 innings.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli pakistan cricket team
virat kohli pakistan cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out