'Just feel that Dinesh needs...': Rohit Sharma gives verdict on Karthik vs Pant debate after Australia series

Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Speaking at the press conference after the conclusion of the Australia series on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma asserted that Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik were in the fray to play all games at the Asia Cup.

Pant only featured in the 2nd T20I between India and Australia while senior gloveman Karthik played all three games of the bilateral series(AP)
Pant only featured in the 2nd T20I between India and Australia while senior gloveman Karthik played all three games of the bilateral series(AP)
Even though Rishabh Pant is the only left-handed batter in the list of India's top six batting slots, the wicketkeeper-batter struggled to make regular appearances in the recently concluded series between Rohit Sharma-led Indian side and World Champions Australia. Pant only featured in the 2nd T20I between India and Australia while senior gloveman Dinesh Karthik played all three games of the bilateral series. Roped in as a designated finisher, Karthik was preferred over Pant although the senior batter hardly got to showcase his batting exploits against Australia.

India have picked Pant and Karthik in its star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 hosted by defending champions Australia. At a time when the India think tank has remained keen on switching between Karthik and Pant in India's playing XI, skipper Rohit has provided more clarity about the selections of the two wicketkeepers after the Australia series.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hardik Pandya repeats his uber-confident nod to Dinesh Karthik, then hits series-winning 4 against Australia

Speaking at the post-match press conference after India's thrilling win over Australia in the third T20I on Sunday, Indian captain Rohit revealed that he wants Pant and Karthik to enjoy some game time before the World Cup. Rohit also pointed out that Karthik and Pant were earlier named in the Indian squad to play all matches of the Asia Cup 2022.

“I wanted both of these guys to have a number of games under their belt before the World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup both of these guys were in the fray to play all games. But I just feel that Dinesh needs a little more game time. He hardly got to bat (this series). Just maybe three balls. So that’s not enough time. Pant also needs game time obviously. But looking at how this series was it was important for me to just stick to that consistent batting lineup," Rohit said.

After defeating Australia 2-1 in the three-match series, Rohit-led Team India will host South Africa for a three-match opera in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. With Karthik featuring in all three matches against Australia, Rohit-led Team India is tipped to name Pant in the Indian playing XI for the South Africa series. Team India will play the series opener against the Proteas on Wednesday at the Greenfield International Stadium.

“I don't know what we're gonna do against South Africa. We just need to go and see their bowling, what sort of bowling lineup they'll play with, and who are the best guys for us who can handle that bowling lineup. It all depends on that. We want to be flexible in our batting. So if the situation or if the thing demands that we need a left-hander, we will bring in a left-hander if we need a right-hander, we will continue to do that. But we'll try and manage those guys pretty carefully. I do understand that they need game time before the World Cup but there are only 11 players you can play, unfortunately,” Rohit added.

