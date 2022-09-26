Home / Cricket / Watch: Hardik Pandya repeats his uber-confident nod to Dinesh Karthik, then hits series-winning 4 against Australia

Watch: Hardik Pandya repeats his uber-confident nod to Dinesh Karthik, then hits series-winning 4 against Australia

cricket
Published on Sep 26, 2022 09:27 AM IST

Pandya found himself in a similar situation almost a month after his batting heroics against Pakistan. And Sunday night was no different. He sliced a wide yorker from Daniel Sams to drive India to a six-wicket win over Australia.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik(Twitter)
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Hardik Pandya stood calm with an unbeaten 33 and hit the winning six in the final over of a tense chase against arch-rivals Pakistan last month, as India began their Asia Cup campaign on a high. The hard-hitting all-rounder from Baroda finished the game with a boundary, shortly after a casual nod of the head to Dinesh Karthik, who was at the non-striker's end. Oozing with confidence and calmness, Pandya smoked Mohammad Nawaz over long-on fence for half a dozen and the head nod was instantly a hit on social media.

Pandya found himself in a similar situation almost a month after his batting heroics against Pakistan. And Sunday night was no different. The 28-year-old flamboyant cricketer sliced a wide yorker from Daniel Sams to drive India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game, which helped the home side claim the T20I series 2-1. Pandya also repeated his head nod before the winning four.

Here's the video:

Chasing 187, India needed 32 runs in 18 balls before Pandya and Virat Kohli smashed Pat Cummins for 11 runs in the 18th over. In the penultimate over, Pandya slammed a six off Josh Hazlewood, eventually leaving India with 11 to get off the last six balls bowled by Daniel Sams. He opened the face of the bat on second-last delivery to guide his team home in Hyderabad.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 25 after hitting the winning boundary, while Kohli fell in the last over after a 48-ball 63. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 50 in 29 balls, decorated with five sixes and five fours in his match-defining innings.

Yadav steadied the Indian innings after India lost both Rohit Sharma (17) and KL Rahul (1) early in their chase after Australia scored 186-7. The visiting side rode on Cameron Green's 21-ball 52 before Axar Patel applied the brakes with second C of the T20I series.

With the win, India also eclipsed Pakistan's tally of 20 wins in 2020, which was a record for the most number of wins in a calendar year. India notched up their 21st win of the year in 29 T20Is as the Rohit Sharma-led side shrugged off their 'Super 4' exit from the recent Asia Cup.

Speaking after the match, Kohli lavished praise on Yadav and explained how he planned to capitalize on his experience. "I have to utilise my experience and had to take down Zampa. I looked at the dugout and both Rahul and Rohit asked me to continue batting," said Kohli.

"He has the game to bat in any conditions, he got a hundred in England, then batted well in Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It's just the array of shots and to play the shots at the right time is such a good skill to have, and he does that," he added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
dinesh karthik hardik pandya india vs australia + 1 more
dinesh karthik hardik pandya india vs australia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out