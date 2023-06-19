‘Just having IPL, earning crores should not be only achievement’: India legend exposes BCCI's failure

Ever since the disappointment at the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Australia at The Oval, where Team India endured a humiliating 209-run defeat, there have been calls at the change at helm, especially in terms of captaincy. Many have voiced Rohit Sharma to be replaced as the captain, however, the change is not likely to happen anytime soon. Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate with the IPL trophy(AFP)

Now with the ICC men's World Cup approaching, Rohit has an opportunity to prove his critics wrong and end India's decade long wait for a ICC Trophy. The team had last lifted a trophy at an elite ICC tournament back in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

While this has been a hot topic among the cricket enthusiast former India cricketer and former selector Dilip Vengsarkar mentioned an important point on the same lines.

Vengsarkar like many other former India cricketers is not pleased with the current operations and in an interaction with the Hindustan Times the member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad came down heavy on the past selectors. He claimed that many, who have held the position in the past few years, have lacked vision, stating they failed to groom an ideal candidate as Rohit's successor.

“The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain,” said Vengsarkar.

Slamming the management over the same, he added: “You haven’t groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement.”

