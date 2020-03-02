‘Just start the whistles,’ MS Dhoni gets smashing welcome in Chennai ahead of IPL 2020- WATCH

cricket

Fans have been clamouring for MS Dhoni’s return to cricket since he took a sabbatical after the ICC World Cup in 2019. It is a known fact that Dhoni’s return will coincide with the Indian Premier League where he will captain Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 season. Ahead of this year’s edition, Dhoni was given a heroes welcome when he arrived in Chennai to begin his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: “Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!”

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league from March 3 in Chennai along with Suresh Raina.

Speaking to IANS, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan had said: “Dhoni will reach Chennai on March 2 and will start training the next day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Suresh) Raina will also be training with him, but there will be no international player as of now.”

The 2020 IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni’s first game after an eight-month sabbatical.

