'The way he plays, reminds of Vivian Richards': Ex-Australia star's massive praise for Suryakumar Yadav

Team India made a strong start to the new year as the side defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series before clinching the ODI series as well. One of India's most consistent batters in the T20Is was Suryakumar Yadav, who seems to be in the league of his own in the shortest format of the game. The World No.1 T20I player has smashed 51 and 112* in the second and third T20I respectively; the three-figure mark was Suryakumar's second in the format, as he continues to terrorize the bowlers in T20s.

And the India right-handed batter is receiving high praise from both – active and former cricketers – from around the world for his explosive outings with the bat. Former Australia star Tom Moody, who has also worked in the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, spoke highly for Suryakumar during an interview with Sports Tak, as he drew his comparison with West Indies legend Vivian Richards.

When asked who is favourite batter is in T20s, Moody named Suryakumar, further comparing him with the Windies great.

“Suryakumar Yadav. Just the way he plays, it's breathtaking. It reminds me so much of... when I was a young cricketer, watching the likes of Vivian Richards. The player who just seems to be in control of the game single-handedly,” said Moody.

Suryakumar was named the vice-captain of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka and has retained the position for the side's upcoming T20I assignment against New Zealand later this month. In addition, Suryakumar also received his maiden Test call-up for the series against Australia next month.

The batter has represented India in 16 ODIs and 45 T20Is so far; the 32-year-old has scored at a strike rate of 180.34 in the shortest format so far, with a brilliant average of 46.41.

