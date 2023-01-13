Prithvi Shaw back after 537 days as India announce squad for NZ series, Suryakumar gets maiden Test call-up vs Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, as well as the first two Tests against Australia. While Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan received a maiden call-up for the Test series, Prithvi Shaw has been called-up for the T20Is against the Kiwis.

Shaw makes a comeback to the Indian team after 537 days, having last played for India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, is included in the Test squad alongside fellow wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat. Team India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain absent from the international action; the speedster had initially been added to the ODI squad against Sri Lanka but was later removed, having failed to recover in time for the series.

Here are the squads for the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand and the first two Tests vs Australia:

India’s squad for NZ ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

India’s squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

KL Rahul and Axar Patel, who are an integral part of the Indian team across all three formats of the game, remain unavailable for the New Zealand tour due to “family commitments,” the BCCI further announced. In the duo's absence in ODIs, KS Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed have been added to the squad.

Hardik Pandya continues to lead the Indian team in the shortest format of the game, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to remain absent from the T20I squad.

Both, Rahul and Axar will return to the side for the Test series, with the former continuing on his role as vice-captain of the side in the longest format. Jaydev Unadkat has also retained his spot in the squad after strong outing in the second Test of the series against Bangladesh last month. Ravindra Jadeja also makes a return to the team, but his availability remains subject to fitness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON