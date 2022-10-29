'Just wonder about the intimidation of the South Africans': Former NZ pacer on IND's Proteas challenge in T20 World Cup

India could put one foot in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup if they win their next match on Sunday at the Perth Stadium. However, their opponents are a strong South African team who like India are yet to lose a match in this tournament. While India won both the matches they have played thus far, South Africa have one won and was almost in line to winning the other as well if it wasn't for the fact that rain forced the match to be abandoned.

India's two wins thus far came on the back of some sensational knocks from their batters, with former captain Virat Kohli scoring back to back half centuries and remaining unbeaten. Former New Zealand fast bowler and commentator Danny Morrison, however, feels that South Africa's star-studded pace attack could prove to be a real challenge for the Indian batters.

“Rohit (Sharma), KL (Rahul) is yet to really kick off, Suryakumar Yadav and of course, Virat Kohli. You put them up against (Kagiso) Rabada, (Anrich) Nortje, (Wayne) Parnell is making a bit of a comeback, (Keshav) Maharaj, (Tabraiz) Shamsi; South Africa have got a good bowling lineup to take on India. It is a hard one to pick. India probably get the nod given what has happened recently. But that man, South African side, look out,” said Morrison in a video for the tournament's website.

“Nortje, Rabada have pace. Parnell brings in variety. Then you bring out the swing kings - Bhuvi and Shami. I like that but I just wonder about the intimidation of the South Africans. If they get it right, I am going a little bit for their bowling vs India's batting,” he said.

South Africa also have a strong batting lineup, being the only team in the Super 12 stage to have scored more than 200 runs in a match. They scored 205/5 in their last match against Bangladesh, winning the game by a whopping 104 runs. Before that, they had restricted Zimbabwe to 79/5 in their nine-over innings of a rain-affected match. They had smashed their way to 51/0 in three overs before rain caused the match to be abandoned.

