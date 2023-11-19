'Kabhi kabhi log bhul jate hain...': Kapil Dev's striking revelation on why he wasn't invited for 2023 World Cup final

Team India, who have so far maintained a dominant run in the ongoing men's ODI World Cup, will look to add a third title to the cabinet. The team is engaged in a gripping summit clash against Australia, which is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As per reports, the BCCI has plans to honour invited all the ex-World Cup winning captains from the past. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final) India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev(ANI)

However, India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is not present at the arena. Dev in an interaction with ABP news said he was not invited about the same.

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Dev can be heard saying in a video, which is available on social media.

India first lifted the covetous World Cup trophy under Dev's leadership, when it was a 60-over a side format. Dev-led Indian unit had then stunned a star-studded West Indies unit in a low-scoring encounter.

What has happened so far…

Team India find themselves in a spot of bother after Australia won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. The Men In Blue lost both openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – inside the first 10 overs. While Gill was dismissed for a single digit score, Rohit once again provided the team with an explosive start. The Indian skipper added 47(31) balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell.

Shortly after Shreyas Iyer was packed, following which Virat Kohli and KL Rahul focused on strike rotation. Both the batters completed their half-centuries but at a slow pace.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who had hardly got any batting time, also couldn't do much as Australia inflicted breakthroughs at regular juncture.

India were batting at 215/8 at the end of 45 overs with SKY leading India's charge with the tail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON