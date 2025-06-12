Kagiso Rabada accepts responsibility for doping ban over alleged cocaine use, says ‘I didn’t try to…'

Kagiso Rabada was in dominant form during Day 1 of the ongoing WTC final between South Africa and Australia. The pacer took fiv wickets with figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs as the Proteas bundled out the Aussies for 212. After Day 1, Rabada was asked if he had any extra motivation for the ongoing WTC final, as he also recently survived a doping ban. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after his five-wicket haul.(AP)

“Yeah, obviously it wasn't my best moment, as I've alluded to. Now, life moves on. I think every game that I play for South Africa, I try to do my best. I didn't try to give any more or any less effort than I usually do in all the games that I play for South Africa. So that's all I tried to do today,” Rabada said.

Rabada had to leave the GT squad after only two IPL 2025 matches, and left for South Africa, citing personal reasons. But then to the shock of fans, he later revealed that he was serving a one-month ban due to alleged cocaine use.

The doping test took place when Rabada was participating at the SA20. Meanwhile, he also accepted the short suspension and didn’t reject it.

In a press conference, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, “It’s definitely a motivation. It's been a couple of weeks now that everything has unfolded.”

“He had a conversation with the team and put himself on the spot for further questioning from any of the players. As far as we are concerned, that's kind of behind us, we really come here with the focus of what we need to do.

“And I think he's in the best shape that he's ever been. Playing against the Australians as well, that'll be extra motivation for him. I think he's in a very good space,” he added.