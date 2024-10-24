Kagiso Rabada fires all cylinders, South Africa blow away Bangladesh in first Test

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada showcased a stellar performance, taking six wickets in the second innings as South Africa secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test on Thursday. The match concluded before lunch on the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) reacts(AFP)

South Africa successfully reached home, scoring 106 for three wickets. Opener Tony de Zorzi contributed 41 runs, while Tristan Stubbs finished unbeaten on 30 to guide them to the target.

Rabada made an impact early in the fourth day, finishing with impressive figures of 6-46. This performance marked a significant milestone for him as he celebrated surpassing 300 test wickets. Bangladesh was dismissed for 307 in their second innings, having established an 81-run lead on the previous day, but they faced a tough challenge with only three wickets remaining as they faced the new ball.

South Africa's bowlers quickly dismantled Bangladesh's tail, denying Mehidy Hasan Miraz a century; he fell for 97 after slicing a delivery from Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip. This left South Africa with a manageable chase and plenty of time to secure the win, which they achieved in just 22 overs.

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam delivered a noteworthy performance as well, taking 3-43 in addition to his five wickets in the first innings.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram reacts to the win

“It was a really good performance," stated South Africa's captain Aiden Markram. "We put together four days of solid cricket, and our bowlers set the tone beautifully from the start."

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh struggled on the opening day, collapsing for just 106 runs, which allowed South Africa to build a substantial 202-run lead in the first innings.

Markram also acknowledged the challenges posed by Bangladesh, saying, “We had a substantial lead, but credit to Bangladesh for making it difficult for us in the second innings.”

The teams will face off again in the second test in Chittagong, starting Tuesday.