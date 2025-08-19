Kagiso Rabada ruled out of ODI series against Australia hours before first match

In a major blow to South Africa’s pace attack, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Australia just an hour before the opening match began in Cairns on Tuesday. The 30-year-old experienced discomfort in his right ankle and underwent scans on Monday, which confirmed inflammation, ruling him out of the series. Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates(AP)

Cricket South Africa confirmed in a statement that Rabada will remain in Australia and begin rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas' medical staff.

Rabada’s absence is a significant setback for the visitors, particularly as this is the first ODI meeting between the two sides since last year’s 2023 World Cup semifinal, where Australia knocked South Africa out of the tournament. Their scheduled rematch in the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year was abandoned due to rain.

In Rabada’s place, Kwena Maphaka, the 19-year-old left-arm seamer and leading wicket-taker from the recent T20I series, was added to the ODI squad. However, he was left out of the playing XI for the series opener.

Brevis, Subrayen Make Debuts

Despite the setback, South Africa handed ODI debuts to power-hitter Dewald Brevis and off-spinning allrounder Prenelan Subrayen, signalling a continued investment in youth. Captain Temba Bavuma also returned to the side for his first match since leading the Proteas to victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Australia Win Toss, Elect to Field

Australia, coming off a 2-1 T20I series win, won the toss and opted to field in Cairns. The home side welcomed back Marnus Labuschagne, who had been dropped for the recent Test series in the Caribbean, while Josh Inglis took the gloves ahead of Alex Carey, who played as a specialist batter.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa will be hoping that Rabada’s absence won’t derail their momentum, as they look to bounce back in the ODI leg of the tour following their narrow T20I series defeat.