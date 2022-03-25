'He asked driver to stop the bus': Ex-RR star Kamran Akmal recalls Warne's unique 'punishment' for Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan

Rajasthan Royals did the unthinkable in 2008 when they defied all odds to become the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The side, under the inspirational leadership of Shane Warne, defeated Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final of the tournament to claim the first-ever IPL title. The Royals may have not added another title to their cabinet since, but the heroics of Warne's 2008 side remain etched in the memory of all cricket fans.

Last month, Warne tragically passed away due to a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand. Following his untimely death, tributes poured in from all corners of the world for the Aussie great, and Indian cricket fans also remembered Warne's IPL triumph as they hailed the leg-spin genius.

During a documentary that focussed on Rajasthan Royals' title win under Warne, many cricketers who were part of the 2008 side remembered their experience of playing under the late Australian. They recalled the memories from both, on and off-the-field and during one such segment, Pakistan's Kamran Akmal, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2008, revealed how Warne had a unique way of punishing the latecomers for practice sessions.

“Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja were a little late for practice. So, at that time, Warne didn't say anything. Even I was late but I had joined the side a little late, so he didn't do anything to me,” Akmal recalled in a Sports Yaari documentary.

"So, we were done with practice and we left the stadium. When we were returning, he asked the driver to stop the bus. Then he turned towards the two and said 'You guys come on foot'."

Siddarth Trivedi, the fast bowler who represented the Royals between 2008-2013, also recalled the incident and also revealed that Warne used to keep a doll named ‘Pinky’ for latecomers.

“Yusuf and Jadeja had to deboard the bus when the hotel was still around 1-2 km away. Another punishment was that whoever was late to the team meetings had to carry this doll named 'Pinky' for 24 hours! The player had to carry the doll everywhere; in the team meetings, meet-and-greet with sponsors, everywhere!” Trivedi recalled.