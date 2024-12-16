Kane Williamson falls short of Sachin Tendulkar's record; goes past Ponting in star-studded list with Hamilton century

Kane Williamson continues to be a dominant force with bat in hand, especially in home conditions, as he brought up his 33rd Test century with a well-made 156 against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The New Zealand great continues to rack up the runs and climb up the centuries list, and finally scoring a ton in the inaugural Crowe-Thorpe Trophy in New Zealand this month. Kane Williamson celebrates a century on day three of the third cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.(AFP)

Williamson also became the third-fastest cricketer to register 33 centuries in Test cricket with this knock, doing so in 186 innings. Williamson reached this mark faster than Younis Khan, who took 194 innings, as well as Steven Smith and Kumar Sangakkara, who did so in 199 innings. Williamson remains toe-to-toe with Smith, who brought up his own 33rd Test century with his ton against India at the Gabba in Brisbane this week.

The Kiwi batter sits behind only Ricky Ponting, with 178 innings, and just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who did so in 183 innings. Williamson had the chance to overtake Tendulkar earlier in this series, reaching 93 in his 181st innings in Christchurch, before falling in the nervous 90s.

178 inns: Ricky Ponting

183 inns: Sachin Tendulkar

186 inns: Kane Williamson

194 inns: Younis Khan

199 inns: Steve Smith

199 inns: K Sangakkara

Williamson continues to dominate in Hamilton

With his potentially match-winning knock in Hamilton, Williamson also knocked down a host of other records. He became only the eighth cricketer to have 20 centuries or more in one country, following in the footsteps of greats such as Ponting, Tendulkar, Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis. He also became the first player to have scored 20 centuries in New Zealand.

Williamson continued his love affair with Seddon Park as well, with this being his fifth consecutive match with a century at the venue. Williamson is the first ever player to rack up five consecutive centuries at one ground, overtaking a long list of players who have done so in four consecutive matches.

With his century, Williamson also became the player with the best average at single venue with at least 20 innings played at that ground. He now averages 94.94 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, ahead of Brian Lara in Antigua, where the Windies legend averaged 78. Only Sangakkara (8 centuries at Colombo SSC), Kallis (9 in Cape Town), Donald Bradman (9 at the MCG) and Mahela Jayawardene (11 at Colombo SSC) have more Test centuries at one venue than Williamson’s 7 at Seddon Park.