Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against India, will remain in New Zealand for now

New Zealand will have to wait longer to get the services of their star batter, Kane Williamson, in the ongoing India tour. The right-hander, who missed the first Test in Bengaluru due to a groin injury, was ruled out of the second Test in Pune, which starts on Thursday (October 24), confirmed New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday morning. New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot(AFP)

“Kane Williamson will not be available for the BLACKCAPS second Test match against India, as he continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain,” said NZC in a statement.

Williamson, who suffered the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, will remain in New Zealand to continue working towards full fitness.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that while Williamson was making progress, he wasn't yet ready to return to Test cricket.

“We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit,” said Stead.

Williamson's participation for the third and final Test remains unclear but Stead sounded hopeful.

“We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," he said.

New Zealand eye historic series win

Williamson's absence did not hamper New Zealand's performance in the series by any means. In fact, the Tom Latham-led side created history by beating India at home for the first time in 36 years.

New Zealand won the first Test by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The foundation for their historic win - only the third in India - was laid by pacers Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, who shared nine wickets between them to bowl India out for 46 - their lowest total at home - in the first innings.

Rachin Ravindra then hit his maiden Test ton in India to help his side to a massive first-innings lead. Despite India's stunning comeback through outstanding knocks from Sarfaraz Khan (150), Rishabh Pant (99), and Virat Kohli (70) in the second innings, New Zealand held their nerve to become the only side apart from England and Australia to beat India in a Test match at home in close to 15 years.