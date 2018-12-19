Kapil Dev names the greatest cricketer ‘India has ever produced’

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and also referred to him as the ‘greatest player India has ever produced’, on Tuesday. Speaking to a news website, the 1983 World Cup winning skipper said that Dhoni always kept country before himself and should be given the due credit for it.

“MS Dhoni is the greatest player India has ever produced. He played 90 Tests and then said let’s give a chance to the youngsters. Dhoni did that and hats off to him for putting his country before himself,” Kapil told India Today.

Kapil was referring to the time when Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Test side in 2014 and Virat Kohli was handed the mantle to lead the side in the longest format.

Dhoni is often regarded as arguably India’s best captain ever as under his leadership, India won the ICC World T20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011)and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). He remains the only skipper in the world to win all three titles as captain of a side.

Dhoni will next be seen donning the blue of India in the three-man ODI series against Australia, starting January 12. The wicket-keeper was dropped from the T20I series against Windies and Australia respectively but the selectors and team management have time and time again confirmed his place in the ODI side till 2019 World Cup.

