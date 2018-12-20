Rs 25 crore: Sunil Gavaskar predicts ‘greatest all-rounder’ Kapil Dev’s IPL price

Former Indian captain and batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar stuck his neck out and predicted that Kapil Dev, who led India to the 1983 World Cup triumph, would have fetched Rs 25 crore had he featured in an IPL auction.

Gavaskar said Kapil Dev was the greatest all-rounder India has ever produced and that he had the ability to win the match with both bat and ball.

When asked what would be Kapil’s price had he been around when the IPL auctions were held Gavaskar said that he would have been the costliest pick.

ALSO READ: ‘MS Dhoni playing Ranji Trophy would mean a youngster sitting out’

“He would have been the costliest player and purchased for 25 crores leave apart 7-8 crores that we talk about today,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev names the greatest cricketer ‘India has ever produced’

Speaking about the epic innings played by Kapil during the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe, Gavaskar said that that was the best knock he had ever seen.

“I believe this is the best-ever innings I have ever witnessed in one-day cricket. Neither during my playing days nor as a commentator have, I seen this kind of knock,” Gavaskar told AAJ TAK.

“The precarious situation (with India reeling at 17/5) we were alongside the cold hostile weather with the ball doing a lot of talking. At one point of time it seemed we will be bundled out around 60-70 runs,” he further added.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 08:51 IST