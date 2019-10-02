e-paper
Kapil Dev resigns from CAC following conflict of interest notice: Reports

Former India World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev reportedly submitted his resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Tuesday. Kapil was the head of the three-member committee which included former India cricketers Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Days after being served with the Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI’s Ethics offer Justice DK Jain, former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has reportedly resigned from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Kapil, along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy – two other members of CAC – was sent conflict of interest notice last week.Former India women’s team captain Rangaswamy had tendered her resignation a couple of days ago.

“It was a pleasure to be part of the Ad-Hoc CAC to specifically select the Head Coach for the Men’s Cricket Team. I hereby tender my resignation from the same with immediate effect,” he wrote in his resignation mail to COA chief Vinod Rai and BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri, reported the Indian Express.

India vs South Africa live score, 1st Test Day 1

Sanjeev Gupta, a life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), had filed a complaint against the trio. As per his complain, Kapil is the owner of a floodlight company, member of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) and also a member of CAC.

Gaekwad is also the member ICA and owns an academy. Rangaswamy, like the duo, is a member of ICA and CAC. She had quit her position in the ad-hoc panel a day after being served with the notice.

The three-member panel had been cleared by the COA before the selection of India head coach. The new panel had come into existence last year. They first picked WV Raman as the head coach of the Indian women’s team. In August this year, the Kapil Dev-headed the panel retained Ravi Shastri as head coach of men’s team.

The trio had replaced Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly in the panel after they were also found conflicted. All three former players hold a position in IPL franchises – Tendulkar is the icon of Mumbai Indians while Ganguly and Laxman are mentors of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. Laxman is also a full-time commentator and cricket expert with Star Sports.

