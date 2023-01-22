Kapil Dev responds with a perfect yorker on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar question: 'A player of that calibre…'

Indian cricket has come a long way. From being minnows back in 80s to witnessing a change in sporting culture within the country after the historic and unthinkable 1983 World Cup win to now being the heavyweights in world cricket across format and with BCCI being the richest cricket boards in the globe. And over the years, and through generations, India have witnessed superstars dominating at world level - Sunil Gavaskar in the 70s and 80s, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with the Fab Five and now Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But what holds for the future? Well, 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has a blunt take on it.

The question posed to Kapil was however vastly different from his answer. Speaking to Gulf News, the former India all-rounder, was asked to choose between the long-standing debate of who's the better batter between Sachin and Kohli. And Kapil delivered just the perfect yorker in response to it.

The India legend explained that while he might have his pick, every generation tends to produce a superstar. In his era it was Gavaskar, then Sachin, now Kohli and the generation next will have better cricketers, reckoned Kapil.

“A player of that calibre, you don’t have to pick one or two. It’s a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin, Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit, Virat and next generation will be better. You will see a better cricketer and performing better,” he said.

The Kohli vs Sachin debate has long troubled and entertained cricket fans across the globe. It did tend to subside a bit during Kohli's century drought between 2019 and 2022, however, it has reignited after the former India skipper scored three ODI centuries in his last six innings which placed him just three shy of levelling Sachin's century record in the format.

