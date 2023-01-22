Watch: Rohit Sharma’s bizarre ‘Ghajini’ moment draws unmissable reactions from Chahal and Shami; triggers meme fest

Despite an emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur against 2019 World Cup finalist New Zealand, where the hosts bowled out the Black Caps for just 108, and a subsequent series win, all social media could talk about was India captain Rohit Sharma's epic brain fade moment at the toss during the second ODI. And while Twitter, Facebook and Instagram remained abuzz with hilarious memes on the episode, a certain video highlighting the reactions of Rohit's teammates - Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal went viral all over the internet.

After Rohit flipped the coin, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham called "Heads". The coin favoured the Indian side but Rohit forgot whether India would bat or bowl first. He tried remembering it hard and scratched his head in embarrassment as Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath were left in splits before hesitantly saying, "we will bowl first". And as Rohit tried to remember hard what he and the team management had decided to call, the camera caught Chahal and Shami's unmissable reactions. Shami and Mohammed Siraj both couldn't stop laughing and so was Chahal.

The episode also sparked a meme fest on Twitter

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," said Rohit, who took 15 seconds to take that call, when Ravi Shastri asked him on the brain fade moment.

Talking about the match, the bowlers folded New Zealand for just 108 runs before Rohit's half-century knock helped India wrap up the chase in just 20.1 overs.

India will face New Zealand for the third and final ODI match of the series in Indore on January 24.

