Karnataka Premier League betting: Haryana bookie in police custody

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:43 IST

A Haryana-based cricket bookie has been arrested in connection with an old Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting case, an officer said on Monday.

“Sayyam has been arrested, however, we are not able to extract much information from him yet, the interrogation is continuing,” Central Crime Branch ACP S.M. Nagraj said.

A local court remanded Sayyam to nine days’ police custody, for his role in the J.P. Nagar case, related to the KPL betting scam.

Police arrested Sayyam in Bengaluru on Sunday, however, no valuables such as cash or others were confiscated from him, Nagraj said.

Two cricketers accused of receiving money in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting case were remanded to seven-day police custody for interrogation on Friday.

Former Karnataka Ranji wicketkeeper-batsman C.M. Gautam and his team batsman Abrar Kazi were arrested early on Thursday under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Since the investigation began after Belagavi Panthers’ owner Asfaq Ali Thara was arrested on September 25, six persons have been taken into custody -- Gautam, Kazi, Nishant Singh Shekawat and Vishwanathan of Bengaluru Blasters, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Tuskers drummer Bhuvenash Bafna.

The KSCA runs the KPL T20 tournament every year on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) of the cash-rich Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The KPL tournament for 2019 was held from August 16-31.

The KPL has seven teams representing prominent cities and towns across the southern state, including Bengaluru Blasters, Bellary Tuskers, Bijapur Bulls, Hubli Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Namma Shivamogga squad.

KSCA suspended Gautam and Kazi from all activities in the state and barred both of them from using its facilities at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in the city.