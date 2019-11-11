e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Karnataka Premier League betting: Haryana bookie in police custody

A local court remanded Sayyam to nine days’ police custody, for his role in the J.P. Nagar case, related to the KPL betting scam.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

A Haryana-based cricket bookie has been arrested in connection with an old Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting case, an officer said on Monday.

“Sayyam has been arrested, however, we are not able to extract much information from him yet, the interrogation is continuing,” Central Crime Branch ACP S.M. Nagraj said.

A local court remanded Sayyam to nine days’ police custody, for his role in the J.P. Nagar case, related to the KPL betting scam.

READ: Know what to expect from pink ball, need little practice - Cheteshwar Pujara

Police arrested Sayyam in Bengaluru on Sunday, however, no valuables such as cash or others were confiscated from him, Nagraj said.

Two cricketers accused of receiving money in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting case were remanded to seven-day police custody for interrogation on Friday.

Former Karnataka Ranji wicketkeeper-batsman C.M. Gautam and his team batsman Abrar Kazi were arrested early on Thursday under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Since the investigation began after Belagavi Panthers’ owner Asfaq Ali Thara was arrested on September 25, six persons have been taken into custody -- Gautam, Kazi, Nishant Singh Shekawat and Vishwanathan of Bengaluru Blasters, their bowling coach Vinu Prasad and Tuskers drummer Bhuvenash Bafna.

READ: Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story

The KSCA runs the KPL T20 tournament every year on the lines of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) of the cash-rich Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The KPL tournament for 2019 was held from August 16-31.

The KPL has seven teams representing prominent cities and towns across the southern state, including Bengaluru Blasters, Bellary Tuskers, Bijapur Bulls, Hubli Tigers, Mysuru Warriors and Namma Shivamogga squad.

KSCA suspended Gautam and Kazi from all activities in the state and barred both of them from using its facilities at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in the city.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news