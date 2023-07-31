'Karthik's become an honorary Englishman...': DK's dig at Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor draws epic response from AUS greats

The fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test belonged to Australia and the rain. Chasing a target of 384 to record their first Ashes series win in England since 2001, openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja had put on a partnership of 135 runs when rain forced the two sets of players and the umpires back in the dressing room.

Karthik has been a bit of a hit in the Sky commentary box for the Ashes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commentators Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting, both highly successful former Australia captains, were all praise for the pair as they went about negating the threat posed by the England attack which includes a retiring Stuart Broad. Seeing the opportunity, though, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik chose to roast the pair by reminding them what happened in the 2009 Ashes.

“The two Australian commentators here going gaga over how well Australia are going. Here is a moment though, that happened a few Ashes ago. Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey had put on a partnership of 127 before this happened. What happened after that, I think it is best Ricky explains. They lost the Test and the Ashes post that,” said Karthik in, drawing loud laughter from commentary box.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor and Ponting ribbed back at Karthik. “Gee have a bit of that, there you go. Dinesh Karthik's become an honorary Englishman overnight hasn't he?” said Taylor. “Just making sure he has a contract next year, isn't he? Locking himself in in the Sky box. Good work DK,” Ponting then said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthik was talking about the final Test of the 2009 Ashes series. The series was level at 1-1 going into the last Test and a five-wicket haul from Broad in Australia's first innings, followed by a century from Jonathan Trott helped England post a mammoth target of 546 for Australia to chase. While it was an improbable chase, Ponting and Hussey had put the hosts on the backfoot with a partnership of 127 off 239 balls. Andtew Flintoff then changed the game with a gun throw from mid-on and ran out Ponting on 66. Hussey remained unbeaten on 121 but Australia folded for 348, thus losing the Test by 197 runs and losing the series 2-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail