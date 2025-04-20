Karun Nair needs standout IPL season to make India return, feels Suresh Raina: 'Important tours coming up. If he...'

Karun Nair didn’t walk into IPL 2025 with the momentum of a recent international stint or the luxury of a settled role in Delhi Capitals’ top-order. But he brought experience, self-belief, and the weight of 1870 domestic runs across formats for Vidarbha this season. It was enough for a man who had been away from the league for two seasons to convince the franchise that he still belonged. Karun Nair in action (REUTERS)

Thrown in at No. 3 in a stiff chase of 206 against Mumbai Indians last week, Karun responded with a masterful 40-ball 89 that nearly carried DC home. He smashed Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in an over; no mean feat even for the most established T20 players. On Saturday, the Capitals pushed him to open against the Gujarat Titans, and again, Karun looked in rhythm during his brisk 31 off 18 deliveries, repaying the faith shown in him.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, watching from the commentary box and closely tracking domestic cricket, believes this is not just a resurgence story; it could well be a stepping stone to something bigger.

“IPL is a two-month-long league, but this is a result-oriented tournament. In every match, you've got to do something different. Every owner wants their team to win. Karun Nair has worked hard on himself over the past two years. I've followed him very closely in the first-class cricket in recent years, too. He was batting fearlessly, which is why Delhi Capitals have put faith in him to open the innings, too," Raina said, as he interacted with media and shared his views on the TATA IPL “Revenge Week” starting 20th April.

This season is a revival of belief for a player who once struck a triple-century in Test cricket but gradually slipped out of the spotlight. And perhaps, as Raina says, a reminder to the national selectors that Karun Nair is not done yet. When asked whether a ‘standout IPL season’ is what Karun Nair needs to break into the national setup, Raina agreed immediately.

“It shows why experience matters. When you have the runs, you know how to carry the game. The selectors will have a keen eye on him. If his IPL goes well, he's definitely getting a chance. There are important tours coming up in near future,” said Raina.

Following the 2025 IPL season, Team India will embark on an important Test tour of England, facing them in five matches across two months. Karun Nair, who has been among the leading performers for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy last season, will be keeping a close eye on the squad selection for the series.

Raina on Chennai pitch

Earlier this IPL season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming raised concerns over the nature of the pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Traditionally known to favour spinners, the surfaces have offered more to batters this time around, with strokes coming off more freely and risk-reward ratios tilting in favour of aggressive batting.

Weighing in on the discussion, Raina – a Chepauk veteran – echoed the sentiment, affirming that the Chennai tracks have indeed become more batting-friendly than ever before.

"I think it was the toughest wicket when we used to play in 2008. The ball was bouncing. There was a lot of turn and this is the best wicket I have seen in the entirety of the IPL," the former CSK batter said.

“We've seen other teams coming and scoring 200 runs. They're chasing the same, too. When it comes to the Chennai Super Kings, I think they are losing too many wickets upfront.”

The TATA IPL "Revenge Week" begins with a double-header on 20th April, where Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 3:30 PM, followed by Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM