‘Kaun hai Yograj Singh’: Kapil Dev's savage response to former's ‘took my pistol out’ remark

Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, refrained from answering about Yograj Singh's comments. The latter said that he once took a pistol to Kapil Dev's house as he intended to put a bullet inside him. A video is doing the rounds on social media where paparazzi can be seen quizzing the legendary India all-rounder about Yograj Singh's remarks. Kapil Dev said "Kaun hai Yograj Singh" as he reacted to the latter's gun and bullet remark (Instagram)

Recently, Yograj Singh revealed how he wanted to kill Kapil Dev after the then-India captain dropped him from the national team.

Kapil Dev was spotted arriving for an event. Before entering the venue, he was seen chatting with the paparazzi.

When the shutterbugs started shouting Yograj Singh's name, the legendary all-rounder said, "Kaun hai? Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Who is he? Who is he? Whom are you talking about?"

A paparazzo then replied, "Yograj Singh. Yuvraj Singh's father."

"Acchaa, aur kuch? (Anything else)" said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain.

What did Yograj Singh say?

While appearing on 'Unfiltered by Samdish,' Yograj Singh opened up about how Kapil Dev dropped him. For the uninitiated, Yograj played for India in one Test and six ODIs.

“When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson," said Yograj.

“I took my pistol out; I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go'," he added.

Yograj Singh then revealed how he hasn't spoken to Kapil Dev in all these years.

“In 2011 when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev. I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup,” he said.

“Kapil sent me a WhatsApp text saying we will be brothers in the next life. We will be born from the same mother in the next life. He wanted to meet me. But there is a vengeance, and it still hurts," he added.